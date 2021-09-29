Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

PROF stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $308.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

