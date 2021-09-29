Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

