ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 4%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.40 and last traded at $136.16. 646,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,826,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

