Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 419 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.51 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.