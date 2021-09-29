Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,369.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,342.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

