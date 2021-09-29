Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,769 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

