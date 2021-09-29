Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

