Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.
Shares of PEG opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.75.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.