Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

