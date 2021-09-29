PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.