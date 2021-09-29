Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Cut by KeyCorp

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITC stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.