Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Q2 stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

