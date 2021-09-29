Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

