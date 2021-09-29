Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

