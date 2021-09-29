Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

SFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SFT opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $618.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $597,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

