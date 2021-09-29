Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

NYSE:MTB opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $90.15 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.