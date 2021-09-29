Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Raised by Analyst

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.