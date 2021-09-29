QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 90,416 shares.The stock last traded at $87.42 and had previously closed at $87.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in QAD by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

