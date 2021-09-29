qPULA Trading Management LP Buys 22,419 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 283.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for 2.9% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of NIO by 807.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. 248,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,900,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

