qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $637,000 Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Equinor ASA accounts for about 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. 35,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

