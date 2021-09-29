qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases 737 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 31,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 39,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 31,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.46. The stock had a trading volume of 85,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

