qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $334,000 Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 3,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.06, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
See Also: Strangles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.