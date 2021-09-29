qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $334,000 Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 3,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.06, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

