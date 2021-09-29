qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $874,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. SEA accounts for about 1.6% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.01. 24,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,140. The stock has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $153.86 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.48.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

