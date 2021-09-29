QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $148,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. The company had a trading volume of 91,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,797. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

