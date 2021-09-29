QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $129.33. 266,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

