Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 figures. According to the company, this is the first quarter since 2019 with organic base testing revenue growth. This was primarily driven by contributions from new hospital lab management contracts as well as people returning to the healthcare system. In terms of PAMA, the company is optimistic about the recent MedPAC report mandated under the LAB Act. However, despite a very strong first-half performance, the company’s full-year revenue growth projection seems to be lackluster. In terms of COVID-19 diagnostic testing, we expect to see a slowdown in demand for COVID-19 testing in the coming months, in line with industry trends. Also, pricing scenario remains difficult. Overall, Quest Diagnostics has outperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.80.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

