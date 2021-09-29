QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $336.29 or 0.00816958 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $110.00 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00104889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00136659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,204.37 or 1.00099829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.84 or 0.06821222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00778486 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

