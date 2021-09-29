Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Up 6.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were up 6.6% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 3,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $616.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $477,000.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

