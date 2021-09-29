Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $825,056.75 and approximately $18,985.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 54,058.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00381827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.92 or 0.99932864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.04 or 0.06789009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.