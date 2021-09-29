Raymond James Raises SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $150.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,921. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SYNNEX by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.