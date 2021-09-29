Raymond James Reiterates C$21.00 Price Target for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) received a C$21.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.56.

RNW traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$19.14. The company had a trading volume of 142,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.43 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

