Raymond James Reiterates C$21.00 Price Target for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) received a C$21.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.56.

RNW traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$19.14. The company had a trading volume of 142,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.43 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

