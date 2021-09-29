Raymond James Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $100.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

