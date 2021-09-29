Rayonier Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,783% compared to the average daily volume of 191 call options.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 453,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,413. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

