Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

