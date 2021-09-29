Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

