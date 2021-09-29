Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 679.80 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 390.26 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 676.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

