Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $14.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $605.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,956 shares of company stock worth $196,338,338. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

