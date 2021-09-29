Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 561 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $444.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.02 and a 200-day moving average of $437.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

