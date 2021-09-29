Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

