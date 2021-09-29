Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $288,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

