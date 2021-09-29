Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

