Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

