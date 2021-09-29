Research Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $644.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

