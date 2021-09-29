Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 186,352 shares.The stock last traded at $9.28 and had previously closed at $8.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSVR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

