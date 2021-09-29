Reviewing Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) & Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provention Bio and Wellness Center USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provention Bio currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 166.52%. Given Provention Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provention Bio and Wellness Center USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$98.58 million ($1.88) -3.54 Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Provention Bio has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -85.29% -74.08% Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -861.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Provention Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provention Bio beats Wellness Center USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc. is a hybrid healthcare company that combines technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It operates through following segments: Medical Devices; and Authentication & Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of targeted Ultra Violet phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases and for sanitation purposes. The Authentication & Encryption Products and Services segment engages in the business of selling, licensing or otherwise providing certain authentication and encryption products and services. The company was founded by Andrew J. Kandalepas on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

