Reviewing Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) & National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares National American University and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University N/A N/A N/A Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14%

This table compares National American University and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $37.26 million 0.10 -$25.09 million N/A N/A Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.89

National American University has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio.

Volatility and Risk

National American University has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National American University and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than National American University.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zovio beats National American University on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

