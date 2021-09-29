Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 867.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.8% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $5,524,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,573,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

