Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Orchid Island Capital worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 371,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

