Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 56,297 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETWO opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock valued at $22,000,383 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

