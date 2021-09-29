Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Republic Bancorp worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.