Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Gossamer Bio worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.27. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

