Rhumbline Advisers Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Ribbon Communications worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

